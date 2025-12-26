Top 3 Consumer Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q4

As of Dec. 26, 2025, three stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

On Dec. 18, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained General Motors with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $95. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $83.68.

RSI Value: 77

77 GM Price Action: Shares of General Motors rose 0.2% to close at $82.88 on Wednesday.

Shares of General Motors rose 0.2% to close at $82.88 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.81 Momentum score with Value at 78.87.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

On Dec. 16, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained Tapestry with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $135. The company's stock gained around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $130.93.

RSI Value: 76.9

76.9 TPR Price Action: Shares of Tapestry rose 0.6% to close at $130.20 on Wednesday.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF)

On Dec. 11, Goldman Sachs analyst Jon Keypour initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. The company's stock gained around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $164.80.

RSI Value: 82.3

82.3 ANF Price Action: Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch gained 2.4% to close at $126.74 on Wednesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock