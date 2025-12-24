Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Implode In December

As of Dec. 24, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

On Dec. 23, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained New York Times with a Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $81. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $71.07.

RSI Value: 79.3

79.3 NYT Price Action: Shares of New York Times rose 0.3% to close at $70.71 on Tuesday.

Shares of New York Times rose 0.3% to close at $70.71 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 82.74 Momentum score with Value at 49.71.

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:AD)

On Nov. 7, Array Digital Infrastructure posted upbeat quarterly sales. “We are off to a great start as an independent tower company,” said Doug Chambers, Array Interim President and CEO. “The new T-Mobile MLA commenced on August 1, and the team has been doing an outstanding job on the implementation effort. This new MLA drove a 68 percent year-over-year increase in Site rental revenue, excluding non-cash amortization. We have also made great progress monetizing our spectrum as we entered into additional agreements to sell our remaining spectrum and have now closed or signed agreements to monetize 70 percent of our spectrum portfolio.” The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $79.16.

RSI Value: 73.2

73.2 AD Price Action: Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure fell 0.2% to close at $53.60 on Tuesday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock