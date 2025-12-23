Top 2 Utilities Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Dec. 23, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

On Dec. 8, JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $35. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $44.01.

RSI Value: 72

72 ENLT Price Action: Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy rose 3.9% to close at $43.44 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 96.81 Momentum score with Value at 15.56.

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN)

On Dec. 3, Kenon reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, down from 81 cents per share in the same period last year. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $64.85.

RSI Value: 75.4

75.4 KEN Price Action: Shares of Kenon gained 0.7% to close at $64.73 on Monday.

