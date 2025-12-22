How to Profit from the AI Boom in 2026

For the better part of two years, Wall Street has treated artificial intelligence as a software miracle. Light on capital. Infinite margins. Winner-take-all economics.

Jeff Currie's recent work for Carlyle forces investors to confront a much less romantic reality. AI is not just software. It is infrastructure. And infrastructure always brings commodity economics with it.

Currie's central insight is simple but uncomfortable. AI compute is beginning to behave less like a differentiated technology service and more like a commodity. GPU hours are now priced, benchmarked, and competed away in real time. Supply is expanding rapidly. Prices are falling faster than expected.

That combination should sound very familiar to anyone who lived through the shale boom.

During the 2010s, shale producers believed that oil prices would remain structurally high. Capital flooded into drilling, spending routinely exceeded cash flow, and production surged.

The result was not lasting abundance for shareholders, but collapsing prices and years of capital destruction. Only after discipline was forced on the industry did energy equities become attractive again.

We are now watching a similar movie unfold in AI compute.

Here’s how to invest accordingly in 2026.

Big Tech is spending at a pace that would make a shale driller blush. Hundreds of billions of dollars are being poured into data centers, chips, power contracts, and cooling infrastructure. These are not asset light investments. They are steel in the ground, long dated commitments, and fixed cost structures. At the same time, the price of compute is already falling as specialized providers and global competitors flood the market with supply.

That has profound implications for public equities.

For technology stocks, the key distinction going forward will be between companies that sell AI enabled products and companies that sell raw compute. The latter increasingly resembles a utility or commodity business. Heavy capital requirements. Declining unit prices. Intense competition. Returns that are driven by cost curves rather than innovation narratives.

Hyperscalers may still win strategically, but investors should not assume that massive AI capex automatically translates into higher margins or durable shareholder returns. History suggests the opposite. When an industry builds ahead of demand, the early winners are customers, not capital providers.

This does not mean AI is a bubble. It means the economics are shifting. Software companies that can leverage AI without owning the infrastructure remain attractive. Asset heavy compute providers deserve to be valued like infrastructure businesses, not high margin growth stories.

Where this becomes especially interesting is when you step outside technology and look at energy and midstream.

Unlike shale in its early days, midstream energy companies today are behaving with discipline. Pipelines, gathering systems, and processing plants are being built against long term contracts. Capital is being allocated conservatively. Balance sheets are stronger. Returns are visible. And demand is real.

AI data centers are power hungry in a way the market is only beginning to appreciate. Natural gas is the marginal fuel for that power. Midstream companies sit at the center of that reality. Every new data center cluster needs gas supply, transportation, processing, and storage. Unlike compute pricing, gas transportation is not easily commoditized away. Geography matters. Infrastructure matters. Contracts matter.

In other words, AI may compress returns for some technology infrastructure owners while expanding opportunities for energy infrastructure owners.

This is the inversion investors often miss. The sexy story attracts too much capital. The boring backbone quietly compounds value.

The shale analogy is powerful because it reminds us that capital cycles always end the same way. Oversupply leads to price pressure. Price pressure forces discipline. Discipline creates opportunity. In energy, we are already in the disciplined phase. In AI compute, we are still very much in the build-at-any-cost phase.

For investors, the lesson is not to abandon AI, but to be selective. Favor businesses that benefit from AI adoption without bearing commodity risk. Be cautious with companies whose economics increasingly resemble heavy industry priced by the hour.

And do not ignore the second-order winners. Midstream energy is not just an inflation hedge or a yield play. It is becoming critical infrastructure for the digital economy. Unlike compute, its pricing power is rooted in contracts, regulation, and physical scarcity.

Markets always overestimate the returns of the new thing and underestimate the value of the plumbing that makes it work. That was true in shale. It is proving true again in AI.

As always, the job is not to chase the story. It is to follow the economics.