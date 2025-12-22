Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In December

As of Dec. 22, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

On Oct. 30, LXP Industrial Trust posted in-line third-quarter earnings. T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, said, “We are pleased with our third quarter results, highlighted by the sale of our two vacant development projects in the Central Florida and Indianapolis markets to a user buyer. The gross sale price of $175 million represents a 20% premium over the gross book value of the properties and is approximately 6% accretive to earnings while reducing leverage to 5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. The transaction was an excellent outcome for the company and follows our success leasing the one million square foot Greenville/Spartanburg development project in the second quarter, leading to increased occupancy of approximately 97% at quarter-end.” The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $52.52.

RSI Value: 74.1

74.1 LXP Price Action: Shares of LXP Industrial Trust rose 1.1% to close at $50.67 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 70.29 Momentum score with Value at 51.79.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

On Dec. 8, Alexander & Baldwin announced it will go private in a $2.3 billion all-cash deal. “For 155 years, A&B has grown alongside Hawaiʻi, shaped by the people, values and communities that define these islands,” said Lance Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of A&B. “Today, we are taking an important step toward our long-term vision for A&B as stewards of Hawai’i’s premier commercial real estate. As a private company supported by the deep real estate expertise and experience of our new ownership group, A&B will have greater capacity to serve its tenants and communities. In our next chapter, we will continue focusing on real estate that supports the daily lives of residents, overseeing our properties with care and remaining steadfast in our role as partners for Hawai’i.” The company's stock gained around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.03.

RSI Value: 73.8

73.8 ALEX Price Action: Shares of Alexander & Baldwin gained 0.3% to close at $20.64 on Friday.

