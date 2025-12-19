Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Plunge In Q4

As of Dec. 19, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

On Dec. 12, UBS analyst Daniel Major maintained Freeport-McMoRan with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $60. The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $49.12.

RSI Value: 71.3

RSI Value: 71.3

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan rose 0.2% to close at $47.92 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 72.67 Momentum score with Value at 60.44.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

On Dec. 12, UBS analyst Daniel Major maintained Alcoa with a Neutral and raised the price target from $42 to $48.. The company's stock gained around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $48.73.

RSI Value: 72.8

72.8 AA Price Action: Shares of Alcoa gained 2.9% to close at $48.18 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock