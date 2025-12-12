5 Fading Momentum Stocks to Sell Before 2026

Momentum can be a capricious concept. Stocks with strong upward momentum usually continue climbing higher, but the higher the stock flies, the more the gears will grind if sand gets in the mix.

And when momentum fades, the signs can be subtle before the bottom drops out. Today, we'll look at five stocks with signs of just that happening.

Each of these stocks has a market capitalization of at least $2 billion and a Benzinga Edge Momentum Score under 20.

Technical analysis is a crucial component of this type of analysis, so make sure you familiarize yourself with various signals and tools before selling the stocks listed below.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 19.75

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has some of the ugliest Benzinga Edge scores currently on record: 19.75 for Momentum, 15.85 for Growth, and 6.06 for Quality. While ketchup demand is likely safe for the time being, the prospects of Kraft Heinz continue to dim amidst fundamental and technical headwinds.

Firstly, Kraft Heinz faces the ‘processed food' stigma currently influencing American consumers. Customers are demanding authentic, unprocessed ingredients, which is forcing the company to reevaluate its business model and lean toward organic products. Organic products tend to be more expensive, which is a fundamental pricing challenge for Kraft Heinz, given its limited pricing power.

Despite an EPS beat, the company missed revenue estimates in Q3 for the eighth time in 10 quarters, and the debt load from the 2015 continues to be a pressure point on the stock.

The technical trends aren't favorable for KHZ shareholders either. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has acted as resistance for most of the stock's downtrend, and the price is once again approaching this key resistance level.

What's the next move here? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator provides some evidence. The price appeared poised to cross above the MACD histogram baseline, but momentum faded, and the stock turned down. As long as the 50-day SMA remains a resistance level, KHC shares are likely to remain trapped in this prolonged downtrend.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 18.43

It might be last call for Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) investors despite the stock's recent stabilization. Molson Coors is the brewer behind popular beers like Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon, and Molson Canadian. But despite the company's ubiquity in its product line, investing in TAP shares has been disastrous; the stock is down more than 17% year-to-date (YTD) and faces numerous headwinds from national and local brewers.

Beer sales are decreasing nationwide as young people turn to non-alcoholic beverages, and more evidence of this trend emerged when Molson Coors released Q3 2025 results on November 4th. The company missed top and bottom-line estimates amidst weak sales and cost headwinds from aluminum tariffs, and the stock is again facing rejection at the 50-day SMA. The RSI and MACD also indicate that upward momentum is stalling, making TAP a short-term avoid.

Cava Group Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 7.40

Cava Group (NASDAQ:CAVA) is a fast-casual restaurant chain focused on Mediterranean cuisine, and its debut on public markets was one of the biggest IPO successes of 2023. Despite a rocky debut, CAVA shares soared from $30 to $150 in 2024, driven by rapid revenue growth and consistent earnings beats. The fast-casual dining trend has continued in 2025, but CAVA has failed to capitalize on its early success. Cava faces a same-store sales slowdown and margin pressure from tariffs, food costs, and labor inflation.

Despite nearly 20% revenue growth, several factors have combined to push CAVA shares down. EPS and sales projections missed estimates in Q3 2025, providing context for the stock's recent technical discrepancy. The MACD has been trending upward; however, its strength is weakening, and the 50-day SMA has been a brick wall. CAVA likely needs a fundamental shift in consumer sentiment to reverse its downtrend, but recent data points to the opposite.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 7.40

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is one of the entities spun off from the DowDupont merger, and it has rewarded investors with a nearly 30% YTD gain. But it’s no longer just litigation hanging over the stock; technical headwinds have emerged as well. The PFAS “forever chemicals” lawsuit has hovered over the company for years, limiting the stock's upside and forcing management to outperform even the most optimistic projections to earn recognition.

On the technical side, DD shares appear to have tailwinds beneath their wings, but the uptrend is fleeting, and there's trouble brewing underneath the surface. The upward momentum seems to have stalled, with a double top forming on the daily chart and further confirmation from the RSI. The MACD also shows fading momentum, and this is likely an ideal place to take profits before the stock hits the next wave of resistance.

TriNet Group Inc.

If you're a believer in the K-shaped economy theory, then an investment in TriNet Group (NASDAQ:TNET) is a scary proposition. The K-shaped idea posits that upper-income consumers are buoying the economy while middle- and lower-income consumers tread water. TriNet offers payroll and human resources services to small and midsize businesses, an area increasingly under pressure from tariffs and consumer pullbacks. Despite these pressures, Trinet Group remains a $2.8 billion company with annual sales of more than $5 billion. But the stock's fading momentum points to trouble ahead.

AI is a natural competitor to companies like Trinet, which formerly used its services for resume reviews and client matching. But now that AI can perform these jobs, companies like Robert Half and Trinet are struggling. TNET shares have been slamming against the 50-day SMA with no avail, and the price is once again approaching this level. A flat RSI hints that momentum is weak, and an attempt to break above the 50-day is unlikely to be successful.

Image via Shutterstock