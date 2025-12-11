Top 2 Defensive Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of Dec. 11, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

On Nov. 13, Spectrum Brands reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results. “Earlier in the year, we made the difficult but necessary decision to address the uncertain trade policy by halting all imports from China for the US market and focus on running the business for cash. Our fourth quarter and full year results reflect the impacts of those decisions and a challenging macroeconomic environment. Despite these headwinds, the actions we proactively and decisively took reduced our risk significantly and protected our long-term financial health,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands. The company's stock gained around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $93.33.

RSI Value: 70.3

70.3 SPB Price Action: Shares of Spectrum Brands rose 5% to close at $61.18 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 22.64 Momentum score with Value at 46.50.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG)

On Dec. 4, Dollar General reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance. The discount retailer posted net sales of $10.65 billion, almost in line with the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. The company's stock gained around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $135.08.

RSI Value: 71

71 DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General rose 0.3% to close at $125.89 on Wednesday.

