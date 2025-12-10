Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of Dec. 10, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

On Dec. 9, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained General Motors with a Buy and raised the price target from $81 to $93. The company's stock gained around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $77.35.

RSI Value: 77.9

77.9 GM Price Action: Shares of GM rose 1.9% to close at $77.16 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 88.36 Momentum score with Value at 73.59.

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

On Dec. 5, it was announced that Carvana will join the S&P 500 on Dec. 22. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Carvana with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $395 to $420 on Dec. 9. The company's stock gained around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $458.64.

RSI Value: 78.6

78.6 CVNA Price Action: Shares of Carvana rose 1.9% to close at $456.33 on Tuesday.

