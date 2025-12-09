Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

As of Dec. 9, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)

On Monday, Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) launched an all-cash tender offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $30 per share, valuing the company at $108.4 billion and including its Global Networks segment. The company's stock gained around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $28.16.

RSI Value: 82.3

82.3 WBD Price Action: Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rose 4.4% to close at $27.23 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 97.39 Momentum score with Value at 24.46.

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

On Oct. 30, Fox posted stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2026 results, fueled by gains in advertising and streaming. Revenue rose 5% year over year to $3.74 billion, up from $3.56 billion in the same period last year, topping Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Adjusted net income increased to $686 million, or $1.51 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.08 per share and improving from $672 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $61.66.

RSI Value: 70.9

70.9 FOX Price Action: Shares of Fox rose 0.6% to close at $61.26 on Monday.

