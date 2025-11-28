Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This month

As of Nov. 28, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

On Oct. 29, Transocean reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. “In addition to delivering an outstanding quarter of operational performance and Free Cash Flow generation, we took decisive steps to accelerate debt reduction and improve our financial flexibility,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Keelan Adamson. “Along with meeting scheduled maturities, these transactions are expected to, respectively, reduce total debt by approximately $1.2 billion by the end of 2025; annual interest expense by approximately $83 million; and restricted cash by $52 million.” The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $4.45.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 RIG Price Action: Shares of Transocean rose 6.2% to close at $4.30 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 78.49 Momentum score.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

On Nov. 4, NGL Energy Partners reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. “This has been an outstanding quarter for NGL with success on multiple initiatives that we believe will ultimately increase value to our Unitholders. Our current Water Solutions business continues to outperform and is experiencing accelerated growth. In addition, we are redeeming additional Class D Preferred equity and buying common units at attractive prices. On the heels of the momentum, we are projecting Fiscal 2027 Adjusted EBITDA in excess of $700 million,” stated Mike Krimbill NGL’s CEO. The company's stock gained around 53% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.29.

RSI Value: 71.8

71.8 NGL Price Action: Shares of NGL Energy Partners rose 4.5% to close at $9.85 on Wednesday.

