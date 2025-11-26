Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of Nov. 26, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO)

On Oct. 29, Vita Coco reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Michael Kirban, the Company’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, said, “I am very proud of our team and our very strong third quarter performance. The coconut water category continues to be one of the fastest growing categories in the beverage aisle, with Vita Coco Coconut Water maintaining strong retail sales growth rates in the United States and our core international markets. We believe this growth is being fueled by our investment as the category leader in these focus markets, driving increased household penetration and new consumption occasions. I believe we are well positioned to continue to drive long term growth in 2026 and beyond.” The company's stock gained around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $53.10.

RSI Value: 76.7

76.7 COCO Price Action: Shares of Vita Coco rose 3.7% to close at $53.03 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 86.15 Momentum score with Value at 37.81.

On Oct. 30, Kellanova posted upbeat quarterly earnings. “Once again our organization demonstrated resilience as we managed through prolonged category softness and higher costs,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellanova’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We have pivoted toward innovation, productivity, and emerging market expansion, notably noodles in Africa, which helped us deliver earnings above expectations in the third quarter.” The company's stock gained around 3% year-to-date and has a 52-week high of $83.65.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 K Price Action: Shares of Kellanova rose 0.1% to close at $83.49 on Tuesday.

