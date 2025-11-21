Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Nov. 21, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)

On Oct. 29, Ventas reported better-than-expected third-quarter FFO and sales results. “Ventas delivered strong financial performance and growth in the third quarter as we continued to execute on our 1-2-3 strategy. Results in the quarter were powered by our senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), which experienced broad-based demand and grew organically year-over-year by double digits,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $80.50.

RSI Value: 74.1

74.1 VTR Price Action: Shares of Ventas fell 0.3% to close at $79.78 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 80.46 Momentum score with Value at 13.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE:PINE)

On Nov. 20, Alpine Income Property Trust announced the $20.7 million acquisition of three separately parceled properties located on 14 total acres in Richmond, Virginia. The company's stock gained around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.24.

RSI Value: 72

72 PINE Price Action: Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust rose 1.6% to close at $16.37 on Thursday.

