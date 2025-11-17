Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of Nov. 17, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

On Nov. 14, Avadel received unsolicited Lundbeck proposal valuing company at up to $23 per share with $21 cash plus up to $2 in CVR milestones. The company's stock gained around 55% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.57.

RSI Value: 95.1

95.1 AVDL Price Action: Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals jumped 22.5% to close at $23.56 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 96.26 Momentum score with Value at 4.05.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

On Nov. 14, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) agreed to acquire Cidara Therapeutics for $221.50 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $9.2 billion. "We continue to execute our science-led business development strategy, augmenting our pipeline with CD388, a potentially first-in-class, long-acting antiviral designed to prevent influenza in individuals at higher risk of complications," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. The company's stock gained around 114% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $218.85.

RSI Value: 93.7

93.7 CDTX Price Action: Shares of Cidara Therapeutics rose 105.4% to close at $217.71 on Friday.

