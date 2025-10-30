Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Oct. 30, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU)

Payments giant Western Union is making a major leap into crypto, announcing plans to launch a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin, USDPT, on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain in the first half of 2026. The stablecoin will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and aims to provide faster, cheaper cross-border transfers for Western Union’s 100 million global customers while minimizing currency volatility, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company's stock gained around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $11.94.

RSI Value: 76.4

76.4 WU Price Action: Shares of Western Union rose 0.5% to close at $9.54 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 21.08 Momentum score with Value at 40.65.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

On Oct. 28, Bank of N.T Butterfield posted upbeat quarterly results. Michael Collins, Butterfield’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Butterfield’s strong third quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model as we improved efficiency across the organization. We delivered higher banking and foreign exchange fees, while our net interest income and margin improved as a result of lower deposit costs and a conservative asset mix. Our proactive capital management continued to deliver strong shareholder returns through a quarterly cash dividend and share repurchases.” The company's stock gained around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $46.89.

RSI Value: 70.6

70.6 NTB Price Action: Shares of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son gained 5.5% to close at $44.34 on Wednesday.

