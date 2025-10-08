Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode This Month

As of Oct. 8, 2025, two stocks in the real estate could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)

On Aug. 28, Medical Properties Trust announced a new lease agreement for six California facilities. Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The additional $45 million of annual cash rent expected from these facilities adds to the more than $1 billion of pro rata annualized cash rent we expect from our current portfolio by the end 2026.” The company's stock gained around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.34.

RSI Value: 70.9

70.9 MPW Price Action: Shares of Medical Properties Trust gained 0.4% to close at $5.42 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 33.62 Momentum score with Value at 73.45.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

On Sept. 22, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage on Iron Mountain with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $130.24.

RSI Value: 70

70 IRM Price Action: Shares of Iron Mountain fell 0.5% to close at $105.89 on Tuesday.

