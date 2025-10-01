Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

As of Oct. 1, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Paysign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)

On Sept. 22, Paysign named Jose Garcia as executive vice president, Life Science Solutions. “Jose is a proven leader with deep expertise in the plasma collection industry as well as the broader life sciences industry. His success in sales and client engagement makes him the perfect fit to spearhead the commercialization of our engagement and management software platforms,” said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO of Paysign. The company's stock gained around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.88.

RSI Value: 72.0

72.0 PAYS Price Action: Shares of Paysign gained 7.9% to close at $6.29 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 95.70 Momentum score with Value at 10.39.

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC)

On Sept. 25, the banking giant recently announced plans to exit its retail banking operations in Sri Lanka, agreeing to transfer the business to Nations Trust Bank PLC. The deal includes about 200,000 customer accounts, credit cards and consumer loans, while leaving HSBC’s institutional banking division in the country intact. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $71.06.

RSI Value: 72.9

72.9 HSBC Price Action: Shares of HSBC gained 0.7% to close at $70.98 on Tuesday.

