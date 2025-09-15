Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of Sept. 15, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN

Wall Street expects Hain Celestial Group to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $371.46 million before the opening bell today. The company's stock gained around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $9.43.

RSI Value: 75.7

75.7 HAIN Price Action: Shares of Hain Celestial gained 1.4% to close at $2.15 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 3.22 Momentum score.

Vita Coco Company Inc COCO

On Aug. 20, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded Vita Coco from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $39. The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $40.44.

RSI Value: 71.9

71.9 COCO Price Action: Shares of Vita Coco fell 1.5% to close at $39.57 on Friday.

