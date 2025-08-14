Top 2 Consumer Stocks You May Want To Dump In August

As of Aug. 14, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG

On July 15, Newegg Commerce posted six-month financial results for 2025 and announced a sales agreement to sell up to $65 million in common stock. Newegg entered into a sales agreement with Needham & Company to sell up to $65 million of its common shares through an at-the-market offering. The company will pay the sales agent a 3% commission on gross proceeds from any sales made under the agreement. The company's stock jumped around 154% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $98.45.

RSI Value: 80.7

80.7 NEGG Price Action: Shares of Newegg Commerce closed at $91.89 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 99.49 Momentum score with Value at 49.98.

Wolverine World Wide Inc WWW

On Aug. 6, Wolverine World Wide reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance above estimates. “Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations, which led to the strongest revenue growth we’ve seen in several years. This growth, coupled with another quarter of record gross margin, helped more than double our earnings per share year-over-year,” said Chris Hufnagel, president and chief executive officer of Wolverine Worldwide. The company's stock gained around 48% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $28.81.

RSI Value: 81

81 WWW Price Action: Shares of Wolverine World Wide slipped to close at $28.57 on Wednesday.

