Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Aug. 1, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Hess Midstream LP HESM

On July 30, Hess Midstream posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “Hess Midstream delivered strong operational and financial results in the second quarter, driven by upstream performance and high system availability,” said John Gatling, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hess Midstream. The company's stock jumped around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $44.14.

RSI Value: 76.9

76.9 HESM Price Action: Shares of Hess Midstream gained 2% to close at $43.53 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 68.93 Momentum score with Value at 54.44.

Tetra Technologies Inc TTI

On July 29, Tetra Technologies posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Brady Murphy, TETRA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our employees delivered an exceptional second quarter with Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million, adjusted EBITDA margins of 20.6% and base business free cash flow of $37.4 million – all above our expectations.” The company's stock gained around 22% over the past month has a 52-week high of $5.12.

RSI Value: 74.4

74.4 TTI Price Action: Shares of Tetra Technologies gained 4.9% to close at $4.10 on Thursday.

