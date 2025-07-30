Top 2 Consumer Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of July 30, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Ralph Lauren Corp RL

On July 23, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained Ralph Lauren with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $320. The company's stock jumped around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $303.64.

RSI Value: 71.7

71.7 RL Price Action: Shares of Ralph Lauren fell 0.3% to close at $300.81 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 89.97 Momentum score with Value at 50.95.

Modine Manufacturing Co MOD

On July 29, Modine Manufacturing announced a $100 million data center business investment, where it will open a new Dallas facility and expand its Grenada site. “Our investment in U.S. manufacturing for data center cooling advances our strategy to capitalize on our best opportunities in high-growth markets,” said Neil D. Brinker, Modine President and CEO. “The U.S. market is driving a significant portion of global data center activity. With the increasing demand for our solutions and this investment in additional manufacturing and testing capacity, we believe that our total data centers revenue can approach $2 billion in our Fiscal 2028.” The company's stock gained around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $146.84.

RSI Value: 74.9

74.9 MOD Price Action: Shares of Modine Manufacturing jumped 6.1% to close at $111.95 on Tuesday.

