Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of July 29, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Pinterest Inc PINS

On July 24, Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained Pinterest with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $48. The company's stock jumped around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $40.90.

RSI Value: 77.3

77.3 PINS Price Action: Shares of Pinterest gained 1.6% to close at $38.52 on Monday.

Shares of Pinterest gained 1.6% to close at $38.52 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 60.78 Momentum score with Value at 30.41.

Roku Inc ROKU

On July 24, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated Roku with a Buy and maintained a $100 price target. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month has a 52-week high of $104.96.

RSI Value: 74.5

74.5 ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku jumped 3.9% to close at $93.65 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock