July 14, 2025 8:49 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of July 14, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Kenon Holdings Ltd KEN

  • On May 28, Kenon Holdings announced its results for the first quarter and also additional updates. The company's stock jumped around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $46.03.
  • RSI Value: 73.1                                
  • KEN Price Action: Shares of Kenon Holdings fell 1.1% to close at $44.91 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 92.53 Momentum score with Value at 71.16.

ALLETE Inc ALE

  • On July 11, ALLETE announced an agreement with Minnesota Department of Commerce to deliver immediate post-closing cost savings and substantial benefits for customers and communities. “We are steadfast in our commitment to providing excellent service to our customers, supporting our communities and meeting the policy goals of the State of Minnesota, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that will deliver enhanced benefits for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. The company's stock gained around 2% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $66.40.
  • RSI Value: 78.3
  • ALE Price Action: Shares of ALLETE gained 1.7% to close at $66.06 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
