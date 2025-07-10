Top 2 Materials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of July 10, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Nucor Corp NUE

The steelmaker said on June 18 that it expects earnings to come in between $2.55 and $2.65 per share for the quarter ending July 5. That forecast is up sharply from the 67 cents per share it reported in the first quarter of 2025 and just below earnings of $2.68 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company's stock jumped around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $170.52.

RSI Value: 71.4

71.4 NUE Price Action: Shares of Nucor slipped to $139.70 on Wednesday.

Shares of Nucor slipped to $139.70 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 51.09 Momentum score with Value at 72.90.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp KALU

Kaiser Aluminum will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 23, after the closing bell. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $100.01.

RSI Value: 73.3

73.3 KALU Price Action: Shares of Kaiser Aluminum gained 0.9% to close at $87.02 on Wednesday.

