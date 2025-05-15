May 15, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Utilities Stocks You May Want To Dump In May

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of May 15, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

NRG Energy Inc NRG

  • On May 12, NRG Energy reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “NRG achieved exceptional financial and operational performance in the first quarter. Every part of our organization operated at a high level to meet customer and market needs amidst the backdrop of increasing power demand,” said Larry Coben, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock jumped around 58% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $158.66.
  • RSI Value: 77.1                                
  • NRG Price Action: Shares of NRG Energy fell 1.9% to close at $153.81 on Wednesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 96.57 Momentum score with Value at 31.10.

Oklo Inc OKLO

  • On May 13, Oklo reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter EPS results. Oklo also announced the appointment of Pat Schweiger as chief technology officer. Schweiger is a veteran executive and engineer who previously held leadership roles across the advanced fission and fusion industries. The company's stock gained around 61% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $59.14.
  • RSI Value: 78
  • OKLO Price Action: Shares of OKLO gained 15.6% to close at $37.01 on Wednesday.

