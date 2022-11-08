Options Trader Betting On Carvana Falling Even Further, After Stock Loses 97% Year-To-Date

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Carvana Co. CVNA traded more than 4 times its average daily put volume on Monday. The stock has lost 97% year to date.

There was a buyer who rolled 6,830 January 2024 12.5 puts down to January 2024 5 puts at an average price of $2.25 per contract, Khouw stated. The trader may be using this to hedge against a debt, he stated. When a company liquidates, the equity goes to zero, “sometimes there is a recovery rate on the bonds, and it is an arbitrage trade. I think that is what is going on here,” he added.

CVNA Price Action: Shares of Carvana declined by 15.64% to settle at $7.39, on Monday.

Photo: Tony Webster from flickr