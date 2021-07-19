fbpx

QQQ
-4.28
361.88
-1.2%
DIA
-8.58
355.32
-2.47%
SPY
-8.42
439.76
-1.95%
TLT
+ 3.23
144.98
+ 2.18%
GLD
-0.26
169.67
-0.15%

Why Starbucks Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 19, 2021 2:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of several companies that would benefit from the economic reopening, including Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), are trading lower Monday afternoon amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which has clouded the recovery outlook.

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of March 2021.

Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee and single-serve coffee products.

Starbucks shares are trading lower by 3% at $115. Starbucks has a 52-week high of $120.82 and a 52-week low of $73.21.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday, with weakness possibly related to continued concerns over inflation as well as a rebound in US COVID-19 cases. read more

Why Starbucks Shares Look Set For Blue Skies

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) hasn’t released any material news in weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the stock from playing out from a charting perspective. read more

Why Starbucks Traded Lower Today

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares closed lower by 2.93% at $109.79 after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman sold Starbucks shares for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares. read more

Starbucks Set Up A Triangle: How To Play It

With Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ: SBUX) earnings out of the way traders don’t have to worry about an unpredictable reaction and can focus on patterns in its chart. read more