Why Is Kroger's Stock Trading Higher Today?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares are trading higher. Strength is possibly due to renewed COVID-19 concerns. The stock gained during the start of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stocked up on grocery items amid quarantine measures.

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store.

Kroger's stock was trading about 3.7% higher at $40.79 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.99 and a 52-week low of $30.35.