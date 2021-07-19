Why Disney Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading lower by 3.6% at $172.82 Monday afternoon amid increased concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant, which could negatively impact their resorts if pandemic restrictions become more strict.

Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks around the world.

Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Disney has a 52-week high of $203.02 and a 52-week low of $113.37.