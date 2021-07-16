Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon amid a rebound in US COVID-19 cases, which has clouded the travel sector outlook.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. Carnival operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and internationally. Carnival was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.