Why Turquoise Hill Resources Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 16, 2021 2:16 pm
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon after the company announced a second-quarter 2021 product and provided an update on the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

Macquarie analyst Hayden Bairstow also downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from C$25 to C$21.

Turquoise Hill Resources is a global mining company that primarily mines copper, gold and coal in the Asia-Pacific region.

Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week high of $21.89 and a 52-week low of $7.49.

