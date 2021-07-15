Why Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are trading lower by 18.6% at $6.25 after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly losses of $1.64 per share. This represents a 112.99% decrease over losses of $0.77 per share from the same period last year. Sonoma Pharmaceutical reported $2.16 million in sales this quarter. This is a 52.89% decrease over sales of $4.58 million in the same period last year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies for patients living with chronic skin conditions.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as acne, atopic dermatitis and scarring. The company derives revenue from the sale of products in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $15.19 and a 52-week low of $5.75