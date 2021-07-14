Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower by 11.3% at $33.49 Wednesday afternoon as the stock continues to fall after the company recently announced a $500 million offering following a test flight.

Virgin Galactic is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Using its proprietary and reusable technologies Virgin is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day space travel experience.

Virgin Galactic has a 52-week high of $62.80 and a 52-week low of $14.27.