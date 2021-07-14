fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

byHenry Khederian
July 14, 2021 3:10 pm
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower by 11.3% at $33.49 Wednesday afternoon as the stock continues to fall after the company recently announced a $500 million offering following a test flight.

Virgin Galactic is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

See Also: Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Remains Bearish

Using its proprietary and reusable technologies Virgin is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day space travel experience.

Virgin Galactic has a 52-week high of $62.80 and a 52-week low of $14.27.

