Why UP Fintech Holding Shares Are Trading Lower Today

UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares are trading lower by 4.9% at $18.76 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating.

UP Fintech Holding is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives.

The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion and customer support.

UP Fintech has a 52-week high of $38.50 and a 52-week low of $4.30.