Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today

Shares of Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Chinese and Asia-Pacific companies at large are trading lower Thursday morning amid growing COVID-19 concerns in the region as well as regulatory concerns in the tech sector.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 2.8% at $44.75.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $10.46.