Why GameStop Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower by 9% at $181.50 Wednesday morning amid possible profit-taking following recent retail-driven strength in the stock.

According to data from SwaggyStocks, GameStop is the ninth most-mentioned stock by comment volume on WallStreetBets Wednesday. GameStop represents a total of 3.9% of all comment volume on WallStreetBets at press time.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.