Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower by 4.5% at $50.83, reversing after gaining in earlier in the session, amid renewed COVID-19 concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, including concerns over the Delta variant of the virus.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio sells vehicles through its own sales network, including Nio Houses, Nio Spaces and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.