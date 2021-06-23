Why DoorDash Shares Are Moving Today

DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) shares are trading lower by 3.2% at $173.23 Wednesday afternoon. Weakness is possibly related to state reopenings nationwide, which could lower the demand for food delivery services.

DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the United States.

DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery.

At the end of 2020, DoorDash had over 450,000 merchants, 20 million consumers, and over 1 million dashers on its platform. In 2020, the firm generated $24.7 billion in gross order volume (up 207% year over year) and $2.9 billion in revenue (up 226%).

DoorDash has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $110.13.