Why Nvidia Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 21, 2021 1:54 pm
Why Nvidia Shares Are Moving Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $726.62 after reports surfaced that China increased its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia GPUs are often used to mine cryptocurrencies.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems.

In recent years, Nvidia has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia. 

