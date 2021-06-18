fbpx
Why Intel Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 18, 2021 12:54 pm
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $55.28 after a DigiTimes article suggested the company's notebook CPU may lose market share in 2022. 

Weakness in Intel can also be attributed to strength in computer systems design services company NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose shares are trading higher Friday by 3% on continued momentum after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854.

Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.

Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing, though the firm has recently faced manufacturing delays.

