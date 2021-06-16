fbpx
QQQ
-4.81
347.07
-1.41%
DIA
-3.76
347.17
-1.09%
SPY
-4.50
428.98
-1.06%
TLT
-0.53
141.58
-0.38%
GLD
-2.26
176.31
-1.3%

Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 16, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower by 1.4% at $44.52 Wednesday afternoon.

Weakness appears related to overall market weakness as well as investors watching for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation. Investors are also watching for news on interest rates, as a rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $6.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

What's Going On With Tesla And Nio Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower by 3% and 4%, respectively, Wednesday afternoon amid weakness in EV names, inflation concerns and growth names at large for the session. read more

Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading following worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data released Thursday.  read more

McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices are trading higher despite worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. While jobless claims slightly missed consensus estimates, they fell for the sixth straight week. read more