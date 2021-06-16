Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading lower by 8.4% at $82.30 as May metrics showed a daily active user decline from April.
Roblox is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens and adults.
The company announced Tuesday that daily active users were 43 million, up 28% from May of last year and down 1% from 43.3 million in April 2021.
See Also: Roblox Shares Fall After Releasing May Numbers, Initially Showed Strength On Down Day For Sector
Roblox also shared the following May metrics:
- Hours engaged were 3.2 billion, up 9% year over year and up 1% from 3.2 billion in April 2021.
- Bookings are estimated to be between $216 million and $219 million, up 24% – 26% year over year.
- Average Bookings per DAU are estimated to be between $5.02 and $5.09, down 2% – 3% year over year.
- Revenue is estimated to be between $149 million – $151 million, up 123% – 126% year over year.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.