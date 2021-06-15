11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $3.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock rose 3.81% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares increased by 3.27% to $37.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 3.12% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 8.96% to $1.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock declined by 6.82% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares decreased by 6.15% to $23.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 3.83% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 2.5% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares decreased by 1.63% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million.
