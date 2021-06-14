Why American Airlines Shares Are Moving Today

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are trading lower by 1.2% at $23.26 Monday morning after Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $21 to $21.5.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.