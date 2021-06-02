Why Tesla Stock Is Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3% at $605.43 Wednesday afternoon after the company recalled some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of loose bolts.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

The Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020. Global deliveries in 2020 were 499,647 units.