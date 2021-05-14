fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.70
313.64
+ 1.78%
DIA
+ 3.13
337.10
+ 0.92%
SPY
+ 5.31
404.86
+ 1.29%
TLT
+ 0.79
135.02
+ 0.58%
GLD
+ 0.95
170.20
+ 0.55%

Dead Cat Bounce Gives Fisker Shareholders False Hope

byMark Putrino
May 14, 2021 10:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

After a steep decline, shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) finally found some support at the $10 level and staged a small rebound.

But appears as though the stock is about to roll over and head lower again. Even though shares are trading higher Friday morning, they've already given back most of their gains.

See Also: Fisker Shares Rally On $30,000 EV Partnership With Foxconn

A large number of investors have shorted this stock. This bounce could be mostly short covering. It would be a classic dead count bounce.

fsr_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Option Traders Think Fisker Might Confirm A Bull Break

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) gapped up 11% at Tuesday's open from Monday’s close due to two factors aligning. read more

This Fisker Stock Technical Level Is Key For A Bullish Turn

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is trading higher Tuesday after BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating $31 price target. Below is a technial an read more

3 EV Stocks That Could Be Set For A Downturn

The sellers are about to hit Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). The stock has staged an impressive rally over the past week as investors think it will benefit from the $2 trillion infrastructure bill, as well as a potential Green New Deal. But the stock may have become overextended. read more

Can Fisker And Nikola Get A Jump-Start?

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) have fallen in investor popularity and share price as both companies have yet to put any vehicles on the road. read more