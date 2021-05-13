So What's Up With Alibaba Stock Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $214 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. While EPS rose 21.5% year over year to $1.58, this figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78.

Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces- the consumer-to-consumer driven Taobao and business-to-consumer focused Tmall. Alibaba's China marketplaces account for about 68% of total revenues. Taobao generates revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall derived revenue from commission fees.