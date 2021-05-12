What's Up With Uber Stock Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading lower by 5.9% at $43.48. Weakness appears related to a dip in growth stocks following U.S. inflation data.

The stock has also been under pressure recently amid regulatory concerns, which could impact the classification of its drivers.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery via drones.

