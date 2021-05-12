fbpx
QQQ
-7.96
333.27
-2.45%
DIA
-4.38
347.26
-1.28%
SPY
-6.37
420.65
-1.54%

What's Up With Uber Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 12, 2021 12:01 pm
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading lower by 5.9% at $43.48. Weakness appears related to a dip in growth stocks following U.S. inflation data.

The stock has also been under pressure recently amid regulatory concerns, which could impact the classification of its drivers.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery via drones.

See Also: How To Buy Uber Stock

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

