What's Up With QuantumScape Stock Today?

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares are trading lower by 5% at $28 in Wednesday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

QuantumScape reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share.

QuantumScape is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles.

